Norfield Grange Fair is this Sunday

Blue ribbon winning eggs from a previous fair at the Norfield Grange.

A Weston tradition, the Norfield Grange Agricultural Fair & Market will be held this Sunday, Sept. 10 from 10 to 3 p.m. at 12 Good Hill Road in Weston.

There’s something for everyone — 45 contests to enter, snack bar, kid’s games, and at noon, a visit by the Magic Genie. There will also be eating contests, raffle prizes, and handmade and tag sale items for sale.

For more information call 203-226-8233 or write [email protected]

Contest entry/registration is Saturday from 9 to noon and Sunday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m.

