When it comes to putting the ball in the net, the Weston High boys varsity soccer team will keep its options open in the 2017 season.

According to head coach Kevin Fitzsimmons, the Trojans should be able to use six or seven players to score. Being a versatile group will help.

“We’ve got players who can play numerous positions,” said Fitzsimmons, now in his ninth season with the team. “We can change the formation at any time.”

Weston will again have good number from which to chose. Nearly 50 tried out and the Trojans kept 37 for the programs, which included varsity and JV teams. The latter is perhaps the strongest group Weston has had, as the incoming freshman class won two Connecticut Cups with the Weston Soccer Club.

Weston returns a number of players from last season’s team, which posted an 8-7-4 overall record. It also finished fifth in the South-West Conference standings and qualified for the the league playoffs before eventually finishing in the second round of the state Class L tournament.

The Trojans also graduated a few key players, including former captains Dan Myers, Ben Eglash and Luke Simboli. Myers (All-State, All-SWC) and Eglash (All-SWC) were in the midfield and Simboli (All-Patriot Division) was on defense.

Weston also without forwards David Sheptovitsky and Sebastian Forero. Goalie Zach Gonzales and defender Quinton Gonzalez have also graduated.

Helping to fill these holes will be senior captains Mitchell Levi, Griffin Levi and Jack Weiss. The Levis will be on defense and Weiss is an attacking midfielder.

A large number of juniors will also see varsity time, including goalie Matt Egan. In the back Weston has experience with Sam Chicha, Cade Lahn, David Tamburri (All-Patriot Division), Ryan Werner and Matt Scott.

In the midfield is Bruno Navaresse. Two sophomores will also see varsity time, including Jack Fellowes and Connor Grace, both midfielders. Backing up Egan in goal is Evan Riley.

From the freshman class Weston has Dan Bello and Henry Cohen.

As usual, the SWC should be quite competitive with teams like Brookfield, Bethel, Newtown, New Milford and Joel Barlow. The Trojans hope to again make the playoffs for, something they have not accomplished in consecutive seasons. After that, they can concentrate on the state tournament. They open the season on Saturday when they host New Fairfield at 5:15 p.m.