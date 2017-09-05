Obituary: Dean K. Hartman, 90, of Weston

Dean K. Hartman, 90, of Weston, CT, died peacefully on July 19, 2017.

Born in Selah, WA on April 16, 1927 he was the oldest of three sons to the late George and Ruie (Buckley) Hartman. In 2010, Dean moved from Kentfield, CA, to Weston to live with his son’s family after his wife of 57 years, Eleanor (Fraser) Hartman, died.

Dean is survived by his youngest brother Dwight and his wife Colleen, of Gig Harbor, WA; his son, John Douglas Hartman and his wife, Diane and their two children, John and Juliana of Weston, CT; his daughter from his first wife, Pamela (Terry) Edelbach, of Puyallup, WA, their two children Kimberly (Chad) Perry, Bill (April) Rattray and five great-grandchildren, Brandon, Tanner, Kaitlin, Maddin and Addison.

Growing up in Washington’s Yakima Valley Dean enjoyed sports, especially tennis, played the piano in a dance band and attended the University of Washington, before enlisting in the US Navy in 1944 and serving in the medical corps. Dean worked at Equifax corporation for over 40 years, eventually leading the west coast medical insurance claims business.

In his retirement, Dean adored his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. While living in California he built wooden trains and other toys, and children from the neighborhood would come and watch him in his garage workshop create “Toys By Grandpa Dean.” Upon arriving in Weston, Dean was a daily visitor at the Weston Senior Activities Center, especially enjoying all his new friends and programs, and of course his annual role as Santa and bringing homemade Christmas Bark to his friends.

Friends and acquaintances are welcome to celebrate Dean’s life at a memorial service at Norfield Congregational Church, Weston, CT on Saturday, September 16 at 1 p.m.

The family ask that in lieu of flowers, friends wishing to donate in Dean’s name make any donations to the Weston Senior Activities Center. To donate, please make checks payable to the Weston Senior Activities Center and mail to: P.O. Box 1007, Weston, CT 06883.