The Weston Forum

Weston and Westport superintendents speak to Y’s Men

By Roy Fuchs, Y's Men on September 5, 2017 in Lead News, News, Schools · 0 Comments

School Superintendents Colleen Palmer and William McKersie

School Superintendents Colleen Palmer and William McKersie

Y’s Men of Westport/Weston will host Dr. Colleen Palmer and Dr. William McKersie, Superintendents of Schools for Westport and Weston, respectively, as speakers on Thursday, Sept. 14 at the Saugatuck Congregational Church, 245 Post Road East, Westport, at 9:30 a.m..

Dr. Palmer, beginning her second academic year in Westport, served as Weston’s Superintendent for five years. She was replaced by Dr. McKersie.

Dr. Palmer considered the Westport position “a once-in- a-lifetime opportunity.”  Dr. McKersie is a career educator who was previously superintendent of Greenwich Public Schools.  He has worked for a diverse set of high performing educational organizations — public, independent, parochial and philanthropic.

Y’s Men of Westport/Weston is an organization of retired and semi-retired men with a continued interest in activity, fellowship, learning and community service. The group hosts weekly speakers and sponsors 27 activity groups, from bridge to walking, a book club, a camera club, and an international discussion group.

To learn more about Y’s Men, visit the group’s website or contact John Brandt at [email protected] If you are interested in attending this talk or learning more about the organization’s speakers, contact Ed Bloch at [email protected]

Related posts:

  1. Hwang: Easton bomb threat highlights need for school safety law
  2. Weston Senior Center tour
  3. Weston schools superintendent proposes 2.79% budget increase
  4. Weather update: Weston residents urged to stay inside till winds die down

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Twins Judy & Joy: Spaghetti & meatballs can be cooked on grill, too Next Post Legislators to discuss state budget in Weston
About author
Weston Forum

Roy Fuchs, Y's Men


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress