Weston and Westport superintendents speak to Y’s Men

Y’s Men of Westport/Weston will host Dr. Colleen Palmer and Dr. William McKersie, Superintendents of Schools for Westport and Weston, respectively, as speakers on Thursday, Sept. 14 at the Saugatuck Congregational Church, 245 Post Road East, Westport, at 9:30 a.m..

Dr. Palmer, beginning her second academic year in Westport, served as Weston’s Superintendent for five years. She was replaced by Dr. McKersie.

Dr. Palmer considered the Westport position “a once-in- a-lifetime opportunity.” Dr. McKersie is a career educator who was previously superintendent of Greenwich Public Schools. He has worked for a diverse set of high performing educational organizations — public, independent, parochial and philanthropic.

Y’s Men of Westport/Weston is an organization of retired and semi-retired men with a continued interest in activity, fellowship, learning and community service. The group hosts weekly speakers and sponsors 27 activity groups, from bridge to walking, a book club, a camera club, and an international discussion group.

To learn more about Y’s Men, visit the group’s website or contact John Brandt at [email protected] If you are interested in attending this talk or learning more about the organization’s speakers, contact Ed Bloch at [email protected]