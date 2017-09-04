Y’s Women: Naughtons join Chris Coogan for musical showcase

The Y’s Women’s season-opener meeting on Monday, Sept. 11 will feature James and Greg Naughton along with Chris Coogan for a musical showcase.

The event will be held at Temple Israel on Coleytown Road in Westport, at 10:45 a.m., starting with coffee and conversation followed by the program at 11:30.

Theater has been a family business for the Naughton family for many years. James Naughton of Weston is a two-time Tony Award winning actor and director.

Son Greg is an actor, director, and singer/songwriter who is also founder of off-Broadway’s Obie Award-winning Blue Light Theatre. He is married to Tony Award winning actress and singer Kelli O’Hara.

Westonite Chris Coogan is a multi-talented entertainer who as composer, performer, teacher, choir director and producer, is rooted in jazz and gospel traditions. For more than 20 years, he has led the Chris Coogan Quartet and directed the Good News Gospel Choir.

The Y’s Women, founded in 1992, serves active and involved working and retired women in Fairfield County, and has a membership of more than 400 members. To learn more, visit yswomen.org. The Y’s Women welcomes new members. For membership info, contact Doris Levinson at [email protected].