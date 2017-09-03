Tuning in?

The Weston Forum

By Patricia Gay on September 3, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

A dragonfly tunes in on an antenna. — Tara Tanzer photo

A dragonfly was spotted on a car antenna on Kellogg Hill Road in Weston.

Perhaps it was trying to tune in to find out what happened to one of its ancestors, a recently deceased dragon on Game of Thrones.

