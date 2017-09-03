About Town: Power

No, this is not a column about electrical outages. It is about another application of the term. Political power.

As hard as they might squirm, at state level the majority party cannot seem to get out from under a power struggle. A fiscal crisis seems to loom perpetually, accompanied by expressions of doom and gloom emanating from diverse quarters.

Most recently, one of my very favorite legislators proposed what I have felt would be an obvious part of a solution. Representative Elliot of Hamden may vote “no” on any budget that does not tax the rich and powerful.

Willie Sutton is often quoted about banks. For how many years have Fairfield County legislators and others commented that we are the “ATM” for Connecticut?

Well, in these days of debit cards it wouldn’t surprise me if the majority does suggest a taxing option, but one that would seek to pry away a goodly amount of the accumulated “wealth” of what used to be called the “Gold Coast.” Starting with a frontal assault on the General Fund surplus of towns.

One might ask “is this legal?” If Gov. Malloy and his Secretary of the Office of Pickpockets and Mendacity (“O.P.M.”) want to ask Weston for information that they already have or should have, fine. This is at least a somewhat transparent way of announcing the inevitable.

Will the upshot eventually be a statewide education tax? Will it be devolving the power of education largely to the regions? Permanent disappearance of the education “Minimum Budget Requirement” would be a good start.

But milking the cash cow until she can no longer produce or reproduce seems to be the plan. Regionalize taxing powers. Mandate that the 18 towns and cities in the Western Connecticut Council of Governments share the costs of government and education. And increase taxes on individuals earning more than $250,000 a year, of course.

Could Weston survive under this regime? As a very straightforward politician said a few years ago, “You betcha!”

Survival

How can Weston keep on being Weston as we know it today? First, keep in mind that old joke about statistics. The one about drowning in a lake having an average depth of one foot.

We often take pride in being considered part of the “Gold Coast.” But in actuality we are and have always been a community of strivers. A Vice President’s town. The President lives in Greenwich. And we are a family town, with low density helping to be assured by our lack of infrastructure.

Previous Boards of Selectmen made “forever green” our unofficial motto. “Land banking” has preserved large parcels for future needs. Although we should continue to be wary of Hartford thinking of Weston as that other type of green.

