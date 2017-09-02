The Weston Forum

Tennis fundraiser set for Hurlbutt playground

By Weston Forum on September 2, 2017

Get out your racquets. A tennis event for men and women of all skill levels will take place on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at the Aspetuck Valley Country Club in Weston to raise funds for a new playground at Hurlbutt Elementary School.

Breakfast and lunch will be served. A minimum of 25 participants are needed to register by Sept. 8.

The cost is $110 per person. For additional information and to purchase tickets, visit hesplayground.com. Tickets will also be sold at Back-to-School Nights for Hurlbutt and the Weston Intermediate School.

Call Gabriela Laver at 912-392-1705 with any questions.

