This Week’s Movie Menu: Host of enduring comedies and dramas over holiday weekend

Looking forward to the holiday weekend?

Check out the menu of movies available on broadcast and cable television.

And savor the cinema from the comfort of home!

Friday, Sept. 1

The Incredible Mr. Limpet (1964)

Don Knotts tickles the funny bone and touches the heart as a shy man who wants to be fish. And he just might get his wish.

6:15 p.m. TCM

Saturday, Sept. 2

The Help (2011)

Viola Davis was Oscar nominated, and Octavia Spencer won an Oscar, for their heartfelt portrayals of strong women trying to survive in a turbulent South in the early 1960s.

11 a.m. TBS

The School of Rock (2003)

Jack Black delights as an unconventional school teacher who inspires students through his love of music. The musical version is now on Broadway.

5 p.m. Bravo

The Sting (1973)

Paul Newman and Robert Redford charm their way through the 1930s in this Oscar-winning caper about con men.

3:55 p.m. Flix

The Man in the Grey Flannel Suit (1956)

Gregory Peck is at his most stoic as a World War Ii veteran trying to navigate his way through the business world of New York City.

3:30 p.m. TCM

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

Stanley Kubrick introduced movie audiences to the wonders of space and special effects in this mesmerizing take on worlds beyond our own.

8 p.m. TCM

American Sniper (2014)

Bradley Cooper nabbed an Oscar nomination for his stirring turn as a soldier who ultimately questions the meaning of war.

8 p.m. Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday TNT

Sunday, Sept. 3

Fargo (1996)

Frances McDormand won an Oscar for playing a street smart sheriff in this dark comedy from Joel and Ethan Cohen.

2:30 p.m. IFC

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Paul Newman and Robert Redford tame the Old West in this classic comedy, from director George Roy Hill, also remembered for its song, Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head.

8 p.m. TCM

Monday, Sept. 4

Woman of the Year (1942)

Katherine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy team for the first time in this romantic comedy about journalists and the real news they create together.

11:45 a.m. TCM

Giant (1956)

Elizabeth Taylor, Rock Hudson and James Dean create quite a stir in West Texas in this epic drama about the lives and loves of oil-rich ranchers.

4:30 p.m. TCM

The Nutty Professor (1963)

This endearing comedy about a would-be chemist shows offers the late Jerry Lewis a chance to create movie magic through his command of impersonation and physical comedy.

8 p.m. TCM