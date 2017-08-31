Weston public schools kicked off the 2017-18 school year today by welcoming 11 new staff members who are ready to share their expertise and experience with their students.

There are two new teachers at Weston High School, one who will split his time between the high school and Weston Intermediate School, four at Weston Middle School and two at Hurlbutt Elementary School.

Additionally, a district-wide Board Certified Behavioral Analyst and an Administrative Assistant for Hurlbutt were hired.

Weston High School

At Weston High School, newcomer Douglas Belliveau will teach English. A graduate of Hofstra University, he will be receiving his master’s of arts in TESOL, teaching English to speakers of other languages, from Fairfield University this year.

Before that, Belliveau was the Director of Training Academy for The Children’s Home of Cromwell.

Laura Guadagnoli spent the last two years teaching Latin at Wilton High School and will be teaching Latin and Social Studies.

Guadagnoli previously worked 11 years teaching Latin at Trumbull High School. She also works as a Latin teacher for The American Academy, Inc.

Guadagnoli is a graduate of Fairfield University and has a master’s in art history from Villa Schifanoia Graduate School of Fine Arts, Florence, Italy. She has a master’s in teaching from Sacred Heart University.

Timothy Murray will be teaching gym and health at the high school and intermediate school. He has a bachelor’s in physical education K-12 and a master’s in school health education from Southern Connecticut State University.

Murray worked for Easton Public Schools since 2012 as a physical education teacher. He also worked for Seymour Smith Elementary School in Pine Plains, N.Y.

Murray was hired as Weston’s Assistant Track and Field Coach last March. He coached pole vault at Southern Connecticut State University, golf at Garrison Golf Club, and was a fitness instructor at Dutchess Community College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

Weston Middle School

Eliza Cole comes to Weston as a social studies teacher from Bethel Middle School, where she spent the last three years. In Bethel, she was a member of the Scientific Research-Based Intervention team, member of the K-12 Social Studies Steering Committee, and part of the K-12 School Improvement Planning Committee.

Previously, Cole worked in Easton for two years as a social studies teacher. During her teaching career, she has also lived and taught in Vermont. She has a bachelor’s degree in anthropology and a master’s in education from the University of Vermont in Burlington.

Christina Gallo was a physical education and health teacher at Stamford Public Schools since 2011 and will continue the same role in Weston. She previously spent two years working for New Haven Public Schools.

Gallo is a graduate of Southern Connecticut State University, and has a master’s in sports management from the University of New Haven, and a Sixth-Year in educational leadership intermediate administration and supervision from the University of Bridgeport.

Nicholas Martorana will teach special education. He has a bachelor’s in history and adolescent education and a master’s in educational psychology from Marist College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

Martorana began his career at Hyde Park Central School District, in Hyde Park, N.Y. as a substitute teacher, homebound tutor, and teaching assistant. He also taught at Meliora Academy in Meriden and Fairfield Public Schools.

John FitzGerald is starting his first year of teaching as a music teacher. He student taught at Maple Hill Elementary School in Naugatuck and Long River Middle School, Prospect.

FitzGerald holds a bachelor’s from Salve Regina University in Rhode Island with a dual major of english communications and music performance. He received his master’s in secondary education from the University of Bridgeport, with a concentration in music.

FitzGerald is a classically-trained tenor and plays the guitar, bass guitar, piano, recorder, and ukulele. He performs professionally with singer-songwriter Alec Chambers.

Hurlbutt Elementary School

Gina Lauricella is a math specialist. She spent the last five years as a fifth-grade teacher at Greens Farms School in Westport. She spent six years previously as a fifth-grade teacher at Abraham Baldwin Middle School in Guilford.

A graduate of Stonehill College, Lauricella has a master’s in middle school reading and mathematics from Walden University.

Kathleen O’Brien comes to Weston From the Danbury public school system where she was a resource teacher. She will be teaching special education.

She has a bachelor’s in psychology, special education and elementary education and a master’s in autism and developmental delay, from Southern Connecticut State University.

Elaina Braddick is a new administrative assistant. She is a graduate of the University of Scranton in Pennsylvania and has a master’s in business administration with a concentration in finance from Seton Hall University in New Jersey. She has spent the past two years working as a Proposal Writer on the HP/Aruba E-Rate Project for CDW Government LLC.

Behavioral Analyst

Michelle O’Connor will be the new district-wide Board Certified Behavioral Analyst (BCBA). She has a bachelor’s from Fairfield University, with a double major in psychology and communication. She has a master’s in psychology from Southern Connecticut State University and a Post-Master’s Certification in applied behavior analysis from Western Connecticut State University.

O’Connor has been working as a BCBA for the Center for Growth and Development in Wilton, Connecticut, since 2015. Before that, she was the Center for Growth and Development Team Leader and Therapist.