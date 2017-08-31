It will all start with scoring for the Weston High girls varsity soccer team as it prepares to start the 2017 season.

According to head coach Gustavo Reaes, it will be a team effort more than ever as far as putting the ball in the goal is concerned. Any number of players could be called upon to step up in this respect.

“Everybody has a chance to contribute,” said Reaes, now in his seventh season with the team. “It’s going to be our job to put the best group of players on the field.”

What will help the Trojans achieve this is the number of players who are capable of playing at the varsity level. Reaes estimates each position can have two to three possible players.

At practice since last Thursday, the Trojans have made good use of their time on the field, having double sessions until the start of school. They also have several scrimmages lined up before starting the season on Sept. 8 at New Fairfield.

The Trojans will have a total of 45 in the program, enough to field three teams (varsity, JV and freshman). Many are back from last season’s team, which finished at 8-8-1 overall. Along the way it qualified for the state Class M tournament, losing to Montville in the first round.

Weston graduated only two players since then but key losses just the same. It is without former captains Taylor Moore and Nicole Werner, both starters. Moore was a forward and Werner was on defense.

Weston will be a more mature team this season with seven seniors, several who were starters last year. Two are captains Grace Toner and Petra Friden.

Toner, an All-Patriot Division selection, will be on defense this season. Friden will be a midfield striker.

Classmate Sloan Karpen, who saw time at forward, is also back, as are midfielder Maddy Ameer and defender Abby West.

From the junior class is Jennifer Welsh, who was on defense last season. Forward Katie Orefice (All-Patriot Division) and defender Nicole Prackup are also back. Jaylin Ferguson is a goalie.

Several sophomores will also see varsity time, including goalie Bridget Angus. Sadie Rudolph (All-Patriot Division) will be in the midfield, as will Krissy Krigsman.

“They look really good right now,” said Reaes. “They’ll get a chance to start again.”

There will once again be plenty of competition in the SWC this season. The Trojans hope to win enough games to qualify for the state tournament again and with a little luck make the league playoffs as well.

“Our goal every year is try to first score goals, then to get a win, build than momentum and hopefully at the end of the season qualify for the conference and states, but it all starts with scoring and having the progression work,” said Reaes. “There’s no goals but to get the first shutout and first win.”