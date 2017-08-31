[/wide

The Weston High varsity volleyball team hopes the work it has put into one aspect of its game in the pre-season will soon pay big dividends.

The Trojans have concentrated on improving their serve receive in particular since practice started last week. Once it has reached the level they want it to be, they should again be a force in the South-West Conference.

“If we work hard in practice and focus on passing, I feel like we can be very competitive this year,” said head coach Mackenzie Moosbrugger, now in her fifth season with the team. “Getting back to the SWC championship and making it to the state tournament is always a goal for us.”

Once again, the Trojans will have good numbers. With 37 girls in the program they will field three teams (varsity, JV and freshman).

Many players went to camp and clinics during the off-season as well as the summer. There are also a number of them who are back from last season.

Going 14-10 overall, Weston again qualified for the SWC playoffs. Reaching the quarterfinals, it lost to defending champ Joel Barlow.

The Trojans got as far as the second round of the state Class M tournament before losing to Torrington.

Several starting players have graduated since then, including former captains Melissa Welsh (All-State, All-SWC), Lily Butt (All-SWC honorable mention) and Caroline Collins, all of whom were starters. Nicolette Attra and Hunter McClintock have also graduated.

“As always when we strong players graduate it is a difficult task to replace their spots,” said Moosbrugger. “However, I’m confident that the upcoming varsity team will step up.”

Weston will depend on a number of seniors to lead it on the court, including captains Sam Phillips (All-Patriot Division), Caroline Wertlieb (All-Patriot Division) and Lyndsay Baker. Phillips will be at libero and Wertlieb is an outside hitter. Baker will help out in the middle.

Also back from the senior class are setter Jessica Wang and Sophie Hall.

Weston will count on a number of juniors as well, including Jordan Baisley, Abigail Glasberg and Elizabeth Byer. Also on the varsity are classmates Grace Donnelly, Eliza Maestri and Taryn Seigel.

“We graduated our three best passers last year and will need to work hard to consistently start our offense off right,” said Moosbrugger. “We have decent height this year which should help defensively with blocking.”

Weston will be tested right off the bat when it hosts Barlow in the season opener on Sept. 8.