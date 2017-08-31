Staying focused is high on the list of priorities for the Weston High varsity field hockey team in the 2017 season.

First-year head coach Sam Jacobson will have her team concentrate on the next practice or game and apply what they have learned. Once they accomplish this, success should follow.

“It’ll come game by game,” said Jacobson, whose team started practice on Aug. 24. “My goal is to teach them a skill, have them learn it and then build upon that skill for the next practice and the next game and always getting better and remember those foundational skills.”

A paraprofessional at Weston Intermediate School, Jacobson played field hockey in East Setauket, N.Y., and then at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania. Weston’s JV coach for the last two seasons, she replaces Nicole Pidgeon, who was head coach since 2012.

With 40 girls in the program, the Trojans are set in terms of numbers and will field varsity and JV teams. According to Jacobson, they are already in shape.

“They look awesome during the pre-season,” she said. “They came ready to go.”

She inherits a program that went 5-11 overall last season, narrowly missing a spot in the state Class M tournament. Weston is also without a few key players who have since graduated.

Three are former captains Mimi Fellowes, Ingrid Crumpton and Taylor Greene, all of whom were starters. An All-State and All-SWC selection, Fellowes played in the midfield and Crumpton was a forward. Greene (All-SWC honorable mention) started in goal.

“We’re sad to see them go but I’m confident we’ll be able to fill those roles,” said Jacobson.

Weston also lost sophomore Kat Samaranayake (All-Patriot Division), who tore her ACL playing during the off-season. While Weston will miss her on the field Jacobson said she can help teach from the sidelines until she returns next season.

A mature team this season, Weston will have 12 seniors. Jacobson hopes all will contribute.

Among them are captains Mallory Rogers, Gabby Reynolds and Taylor Krumwiede. Rogers will be on the forward line while Reynolds and Krumwiede will be on defense. Classmate Emma Radisch will also have a defensive role.

“They’re leading the way,” said Jacobson “They’re paving the way for all the girls.”

From the junior class are midfielders Mariel Zech and Haley Ballieux. In goal, Weston has Carolyn Zech. Sophomore Morgan Schramm will be on the forward line.

“She has an awesome hit,” said Jacobson. She is hungry in the circle and that’s what we’re looking for.”

With many players battling for positions in should keep practices interesting, according to Jacobson. As a result, the starting lineup will be constantly changing.

Rather than depend on just a few players to put the ball in the cage, the Trojans will count on a team effort to score. With defenders also stepping up to do corner penalties, anyone can score.

“It’ll come game-by-game,” said Jacobson. “I’m confident we’re going to have a really great year.”

Weston starts the season on Sept. 12 when it hosts Newtown.