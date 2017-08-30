The Weston Forum

Sunday is last chance to see Weston fire exhibit

By Weston Forum on August 30, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Three future Weston Fire & EMS Volunteers: Sam, Henry and William McElligott

The last day to view the Weston Historical Society exhibit “Honoring Weston’s Own Fire and EMS Volunteers” is Sunday, September 3rd from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The museum is located at 104 Weston Road, Weston.

Activities planned for the day include “Touch a Fire Truck”, where would-be First Responders can sit behind the wheel of one of Weston’s Fire Engines.  Plus, parents can take photos of their kids dressed in fire gear, boots, and a firefighter helmet.

The exhibit features 25 stunning color-on-metal photographs taken by Weston Firefighter and professional photographer Bruce Ando, shot in the course of duty and at various training exercises in Weston and around the state.

In addition, it showcases a collection of apparatus and artifacts, plus photographs, personal accounts and newspaper clippings from the Hurlbutt Elementary School Fire of 1963.

Admission for “Honoring Weston’s Own” is $3 for members and$5 for non-members.

The Weston Historical Society would like to thank our sponsors: Fairfield County Bank, Cohen and Wolf P.C., KMS at Coldwell Banker, the Weston Volunteer Fire Department and Weston EMS. Without their help, the exhibit would not be possible.

For further information, please visit our website at www.westonhistoricalsociety.org.

