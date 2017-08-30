Networking: How to build a job portfolio

Cliff Ennico is presenting “Building a Portfolio Career When the Jobs Just Aren’t There” to the Mondays @7 Networking Group on Monday, Sept 11.

As full-time jobs in the corporate world become harder and harder to come by, many careerists are pursuing multiple streams of revenue and income in the form of a ‘portfolio career.’

In this fast-paced program, learn what a ‘portfolio career’ looks like and how it works, from someone who has built a very successful one himself.

Mondays @7 meetings are free and open to the public and start at 7 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Westport and Weston, 49 Weston Road (Route 57), Westport.

Mondays @7 is a premier networking and job search skills organization. Its programs and resources benefit and energize members in their career searches, and “pay it forward” to each other and the community.

For more information email [email protected] or visit mondaysat7.org.