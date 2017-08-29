Weston health district holds flu clinics

The Westport Weston Health District will be conducting flu clinics beginning in mid October throughout the towns of Westport and Weston.

Immunologist Dr. Laura Haynes PhD, professor of immunology at UConn’s Center on Aging has suggested people aged 65 and older wait to get immunized until late October. She cited a study endorsed by the CDC that found the flu vaccine tended to wear off more quickly in older adults. Therefore, waiting to be vaccinated would ensure the vaccine lasts through flu season, which runs from October to May.

Clinics scheduled in October include:

Monday, Oct. 16, at Westport Weston Health District, 180 Bayberry Lane, Westport, from 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24, at Westport Weston Health District, 180 Bayberry Lane, Westport, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26, at Westport Center for Senior Activities, 23 Imperial Avenue, Westport, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

The above clinics are open to anyone 6 months of age or older wishing to be vaccinated.

The vaccinations cost $45 and $70 cash for regular or high dose vaccine. Only Medicare Part B, and Aetna, Cigna, and Connecticare insurances are accepted.

To schedule an appointment, go to www.wwhd.org. or call 203-227-9571. Walk-ins are available. Quadrivalent injectable flu and trivalent high-dose injectable flu vaccine will be available. All flu vaccines offered are preservative free.