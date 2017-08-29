See Princess Bride this Saturday under the stars in Weston

Bring a picnic blanket and lawn chairs to Movie Under the Stars for a showing of The Princess Bride on Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Weston Middle School grass field.

This free event is open to the public starting at 6 p.m. with the movie expected to begin at about 8 p.m. Food trucks will be available at the event.

The Princess Bride is a 1987 American romantic fantasy adventure comedy-drama film directed by Rob Reiner, and stars Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Billy Crystal and Mandy Patinkin who delivers the famous line, “My name is Inigo Montoya, you killed my father, prepare to die!”