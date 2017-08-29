The Weston Forum

See Princess Bride this Saturday under the stars in Weston

By Weston Forum on August 29, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

The public can see Cary Elwes and Robin Wright in The Princess Bride this Saturday, under the stars in Weston.

Bring a picnic blanket and lawn chairs to Movie Under the Stars for a showing of The Princess Bride on Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Weston Middle School grass field.

This free event is open to the public starting at 6 p.m. with the movie expected to begin at about 8 p.m. Food trucks will be available at the event.

The Princess Bride is a 1987 American romantic fantasy adventure comedy-drama film directed by Rob Reiner, and stars Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Billy Crystal and Mandy Patinkin who delivers the famous line, “My name is Inigo Montoya, you killed my father, prepare to die!”

