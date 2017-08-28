About Town: What’s up?

What’s up with the state legislature?

Will they ever pass a biennial budget? At least before the biennium is over?

The state of Illinois has just adopted a budget, after two years without one. It took a bipartisan override of a gubernatorial veto. It provided for both increased spending and tax hikes.

Scholars at George Mason University have reviewed state fiscal matters, and according to their analysis, Connecticut’s fiscal health is not as bad as in Illinois and a number of other places. By their calculations, Florida is the best off. New Jersey is number 50, the worst. Illinois is number 49 and Massachusetts is number 48. We’re number 37.

They use five categories to measure fiscal health. Number one is short-term capability to pay bills. Illinois, for example, was not paying its bills.

Is more than current revenue needed to pay bills? How about long-term spending commitments? And the ability to deal with economic downturns? If a state wants to spend more, or, for an example particularly relevant to Connecticut, if the courts mandate greater spending on education, is the dough there?

Finally, quoting the George Mason report, “hHow large are each state’s unfunded pension and health care liabilities?”

Misery loves company. Looks as if many states are in the same boat. But is Connecticut just rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic?

Going down?

Speaking of the R.M.S. Titanic, though, brings to mind some more recent things that are good to keep in mind.

First, Weston is an inland community. And we’re at an elevation high enough to not be physically threatened by Global Warming, at least in the foreseeable future.

Second, we have really smart leaders. They recognize that if we are resourceful and thrifty, the way Weston Boards of Selectmen have almost always been over the years, we should be able to stay afloat. And still maintain the town’s rural character.

I have to point out that the legislature, and especially the Standing Committee on the State Plan of Conservation and Development, may have other ideas.

I recently watched a meeting of this committee online, and it appears they are looking ahead to the next Legislative Session for passage of laws to implement a revised State Water Plan.

Also, the draft State Plan of Conservation and Development 2018-23 is ready for written public comment. So far, to no one’s surprise, opportunities for public comment on this draft at monthly mid–day meetings of the Western Connecticut Council of Governments have been poorly attended.

Westonites know how to do email. Please go to the Office of Policy and Management website, www.ct.gov/opm, to download text and maps for both the Water Plan and the Conservation and Development Plan. And ask, “What does this mean for Weston?”

NOTE: “About Town” is also a television program. It appears on Fridays and Sundays at 5:30 p.m. on Cablevision Channel 88 (Public Access). Or see it at www.aboutweston.com