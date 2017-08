The Square Bears Square Dance Club is holding a square dance and open house to share in the fun of square dancing.

No experience is needed and attendees will learn as they dance. Bring a partner or come alone. Dress is casual.

The square dance is being held Wednesday, Sept. 6 from 7:30 to 9 p.m., at the Norfield Grange, 12 Good Hill Road, Weston.

For more information, contact Ron or Jan at 203-926-0873 or [email protected]