Weston students Owen and Emmy Bernheim are hosting their fourth annual Toy Drive for the Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital Toy Closet.

While new, unwrapped toys for any age are welcome, they hope to collect 300 toys for children newborn to three years of age.

This year’s collection adds to the 700 toys they have collected over the previous three years. They are seeking donations and can arrange for pick-up.

For more information email Jennifer Bernheim at [email protected]