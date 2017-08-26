Gov. Malloy criticizes President Trump’s pardoning of Sheriff Joe Arpaio

Governor Dannel P. Malloy released the following statement Friday night regarding President Trump’s pardoning of former Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was convicted last month of illegally targeting Latinos:

“Nixon had his ‘Saturday Night Massacre,’ and tonight should go down in history as President Trump’s ‘Friday Night Massacre.’ Discriminating against transgender citizens, undermining the rule of law by pardoning a disgraced and disgraceful sheriff before our courts even act, all done under the shadow of an impending hurricane. This is madness, and it must be rejected by thoughtful, compassionate people everywhere.”