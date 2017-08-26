Weston Softball Champs

The Weston Women’s Softball League held its championship game on Thursday, Aug.17, at the North House Field. Peter’s Spirits took home the trophy. Weston Parks and Recreation awarded the league MVP award to Julie Baisley.

The winning team pictured above, back row, from left, Mary Asphar, Diane Sather, Kathleen O’Connell, Heidi Keeney, Jackie Spitzer, Anne Bigin, Hannah Gluck, Tami Campos, Carrie Schottmuller, Assistant Coach Steve Schottmuller, and Mascot Alyse Connelly. Front row from left, Allie Gluck, Julie Baisley, Lauren Abrams, Izzy Connelly, and Shawn Bray.

Team members not pictured, Kelly Saltzgaber, Charley Saltzgaber, Val Saltzman, Tina Gaines, Hannah Campos, Anne Orvis, Hermione Gluck, Eileen Poulopoulos and Coach Craig Saltzgaber.