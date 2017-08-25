A Weston view of the eclipse

Betsy Peyreigne and a crowd of other curious observers gathered at Morehouse Park in Weston to view the solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21.

Peyreigne took the photo pictured above at 2:36 p.m. just a few minutes before the eclipse’s peak. Weston and the northeast were not in the direct path to see the full eclipse, but got approximately 70% coverage.

She had no special filters on her camera and said cloud cover helped her get a clear shot. During the brief time of the eclipse, she said she noticed crickets had stopped chirping.

The eclipse was seen in totality elsewhere in the U.S. and drew millions to observe one of nature’s rarities as the moon passed in front of the sun, casting a shadow on the Earth’s surface.

The next solar eclipse will be in April 2024.