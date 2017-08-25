Public invited to reading of ‘secretive’ new play

A staged reading of a new one-act play, the subject of which is shrouded in mystery, will be held on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 7:30 p.m., at the Theatre Artists Workshop, 5 Gregory Blvd., Norwalk.

The playwrights are Elizabeth Fuller of Weston and Joel Vig. Fuller is best-known as the author of the book and play ‘Me and Jezebel,’ the true story of when actress Bette Davis came to dinner at Fuller’s Weston home and stayed for more than a month. In 2012, Vig starred with Fuller in a production of Me and Jezebel at the Cobb’s Mill Inn.

The title and subject of the staged reading have not been announced. Fuller said the play is based on a true story, and is issuing an unusual request.

“Due to the sensitive and political nature of this story, the authors are unable to tell you what you are coming to see. At this time, they do not seek media attention and very much desire to remain under the radar. After the reading of this one-act play, the authors look forward to hearing your reaction. We also have a second unusual request: we request that all those who come to the reading please not reveal what they have seen.”

Admission to the staged reading is free and refreshments will be served.