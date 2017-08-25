The Weston Forum

Weston Forum cartoonist surpasses milestone

By Weston Forum on August 25, 2017 in Lead News, News, People · 0 Comments

A humorous self-portrait of The Forum’s editorial cartoonist Doug Smith.

A humorous self-portrait of The Forum’s editorial cartoonist Doug Smith.

HAN Network and Weston Forum editorial cartoonist, Doug Smith, just completed his 2,000th cartoon for the local community media chain.

Smith has been doing the cartoons since the HAN Network, then Hersam Acorn Newspapers, acquired Hometown Publications in 2007.

He is a four-time recipient of New England Newspaper & Press Association (NENPA) awards for editorial cartooning, and also earned two awards from the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists (CTSPJ).

Smith displays and discusses his cartoons on a weekly segment called Drawing Conclusions on HAN Network’s news magazine CT Pulse. He also conducts presentations and seminars for cartooning at various libraries and schools.

Related posts:

  1. Weston Forum’s cartoonist is on exhibit
  2. Wilton art exhibit features Weston Forum cartoonist Doug Smith
  3. Forum founder Pat Heifetz leaves lasting legacy to Weston
  4. Commentary: Being good stewards for America’s future generation

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post CodeRED committee formed in Weston Next Post Public invited to reading of ‘secretive’ new play
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress