CodeRED committee formed in Weston

The Weston Board of Selectmen discussed the CodeRED emergency communications service at its regular meeting on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Woody Bliss, former Weston first selectman, discussed the proper utilization of CodeRED. He explained that he was first selectman when the town purchased the CodeRED feature.

According to the town’s website, CodeRED is “a service by which authorized town officials can notify Weston residents and businesses by telephone, e-mail or text messages about emergency situations or critical community alerts.”

CodeRED alerts can be used during “hurricanes and other types of severe weather, health alerts, water main breaks, alerts concerning a missing child or adult, law enforcement emergencies, hazardous material spills — in short, emergencies where the public will benefit from such a call.”

First Selectman Nina Daniel recently received criticism for not utilizing CodeRED during a surprisingly intense microburst storm on July 13, that lasted about 15 minutes and brought thunder, hail and heavy rain to town.

Strong wind gusts took down trees and utility lines — partially or completely blocking 44 roads in Weston.

After the storm hit, Eversource power company reported that 1,811 out of 3,835 customers in Weston were without electricity, 47% of the town.

Bliss supported Daniel and her decision to not use CodeRED during the recent microburst.

He said he doesn’t believe CodeRED should be used for “convenience” and things like road closing during a microburst, but rather it should be used for events the town knows is coming, like impending bad weather.

Selectman Chris Spaulding said he “begged to differ” with Bliss’ assessment of CodeRED and its lack of implementation during the storm.

“There were fires in the roads, there were hot wires in the roads, there were branches in the road and still coming down,” said Spaulding. “Keeping people away from those things is a safety concern.”

Based on questions about the utilization of the CodeRED system, the selectmen unanimously voted to form a committee of two, Bliss and town Emergency Management Director Joe Miceli, to look into different features of CodeRED that could benefit the town.

The committee will explore features that aren’t currently utilized and report back to the selectmen on implementing them.

Bliss said the committee will likely have a recommendation for the selectmen by its next meeting on Thursday, Aug. 31.