Weston dog park public hearing will not be delayed

After pressure to delay the public hearing from neighbors who oppose construction of a potential dog park, the Board of Selectmen decided the hearing will go on as scheduled.

After a discussion at a meeting on Thursday, Aug. 17, the selectmen have decided to keep those dates as is.

Attorney Stephen Nevas of Westport, who is representing the neighbors, asked the board to delay the public hearing scheduled for Sept. 9 and the town meeting planned for Sept. 28.

Nevas said at the selectmen’s meeting he believes there are wetlands in an area of the dog park that the Conservation Commission wasn’t informed of when they approved the dog park plan earlier this year.

“There’s a year-round spring that feeds out from a rock ledge,” said Nevas. “We think this is something the Conservation Commission should look at and it raises the question about whether the permit they issued in February is valid.”

Nevas asked the board to put the hearing off until the Conservation Commission could get a better look at it.

In rejecting the request to delay the public hearing, Selectman Chris Spaulding said Town Engineer John Conte who has been overseeing the dog park plan is “very dedicated to protecting the environment as much as possible.”

“I don’t believe he’d be recommending anything bad to us or the Conservation Commission,” Spaulding said.

First Selectman Nina Daniel said the selectmen are very mindful of the rights of all citizens.

“It’s not a matter of picking and choosing the residents, this is matter of a town resource that was paid for by all taxpayers,” said Daniel. “We’re trying to be representative for the interests of all residents, it would be picking sides to be representative of only the neighbors.”

So the public hearing on Sept. 9 and a town meeting on Sept. 28 are still on schedule for discussion and action on the dog park.

Details

The proposed dog park, as well as an attached driveway and parking lot, would take up approximately seven acres of a 36-acre parcel of town-owned property on Davis Hill Road, known as the Moore property. Approximately three of those seven acres would be fenced in and used as an off-leash public dog park.

Aspects of the project, including fencing, site work and supplies needed for the park, would be paid entirely by a group of residents called the Weston Dog Park Committee, according to Daniel. Their costs would be approximately $83,374.80.

Daniel said the town will cover the cost of the construction of a driveway into the dog park and any adjustment of sightlines that are necessary. According to a cost estimate received in early August, the cost to the town for the driveway and sightline adjustments would be around $35,046.

Daniel said the town is willing to pick up those costs because even if a dog park doesn’t go onto the Moore Property, the addition of a driveway would be a “permanent improvement” to that property from the town.

“We consider the sightlines and a driveway a permanent improvement to the land,” she said. “Even if a dog park doesn’t go there, the driveway will benefit whatever eventually does.”

After the dog park is constructed, the town will be responsible for its maintenance and upkeep.

Town Administrator Jonathan Luiz said existing town staff (parks staff and/or public works staff) will perform maintenance duties. He said the plan calls for the park to be weed-whacked and mowed weekly or bi-weekly during the park’s open season. Staff will also visit the dog park at least twice a week to supply little bags for people to use to pick up after their dogs, and to replace large garbage bags. The estimated annual cost of bags is $500. That expense would go into the Parks and Recreation Dept’s annual operating budget. The town’s Animal Control Officer will patrol the dog park on an as-needed basis.

The dog park property is located in a residential area of Davis Hill Road and there are five-acre buffers between the park and and the neighbors.

The plan has received preliminary approvals from the Conservation Commission and Parks and Recreation Commission. However, in April, the Planning and Zoning Commission refused to issue an 8-24 “appropriateness” approval for the park, citing concerns about location and use. Instead, some commissioners said they would prefer a town meeting be held to gauge the public’s opinion on the proposal. A positive town meeting vote can overturn the commission’s 8-24 rejection.