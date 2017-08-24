Ebling is Sportsperson of the Year

The Weston Sports Commission announced that Darli Ebling has been named the 2016 Weston Sportsperson of the Year.

The award is presented by the Fairfield County Sports Commission and Ebling will be honored at the 13th annual Sports Night dinner on Monday, Oct. 16, at the Stamford Marriott. Ebling is one of 16 Fairfield County winners who are deemed to have made the greatest positive impact and contribution to each of their sports communities over the past year.

Ebling has a 45-year history of involvement with Weston athletics and the Weston School District. After receiving her degree in physical education, health and recreation from Southern Connecticut State College, Ebling came right to Weston in 1972 to work at the then-new Middle School Pool.

She helped to develop Weston’s first comprehensive swim education curriculum for first through 12th grade, including offering lifeguard training for high school students. In addition to her early career as a physical education teacher and swim instructor, shei organized intramural sports for girls (in the early 1970s), coached a gymnastics exhibition team, coached middle school interscholastic field hockey and girls basketball, coached the high school swim team, and even supervised the Weston Parks and Recreation fifth- through eighth-grade softball league for one year.

In 1981, she was transferred to Hurlbutt Elementary School to teach physical education. While at Hurlbutt, she also spent five years as part-time assistant to the principal. Five years later she “hung up her sneakers and whistle” to become the Assistant Principal at Weston Middle School.

During her tenure as assistant principal, Weston Middle School was recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School in 1988.

Her career in school administration blossomed, as she became acting principal at Hurlbutt in December 1995 and then associate principal of Hurlbutt until 1998. Ebling then became principal at Weston Middle School, where she served for six years. In 2004, Darli decided to return to her professional roots and put her sneakers back on, becoming the kindergarten through 12th grade department chair for health and physical education (including teaching at Hurlbutt, Weston High and the new Weston Intermediate School) until her retirement from education and school administration in June 2006.

During the last 45 years, she has coached four different girls high school sports. In 1972, she was the JV field hockey coach. From 1973-1980, she was the girls swimming and diving coach (including coaching the state Class M runner-up in 1980). She returned to the coaching ranks at the tail end of her teaching/administrative career as the freshman volleyball coach in 2004.

From 2005-2013, Ebling served as the JV field hockey coach. She coached the freshman girls lacrosse team from 2007-2009, the JV team from 2010-2016 and capped her career this year as assistant varsity coach on the South-West Conference and state Class S runner-up team. The lacrosse program achieved many successes during her coaching tenure, including two state championships (2011 and 2013) and two SWC Division-II championships (2012 and 2013). The Connecticut High School Coaches Association recognized Darli’s contributions by presenting her the Assistant Coach of the Year Award for Girls Lacrosse in 2013.

“Darli has worn so many different hats for our district and has positively impacted the lives of so many students and athletes over the last 45 years,” said Weston High Athletic Director Mark Berkowitz. “She always had our student-athletes’ best interests at heart in everything she did and in every decision she made. I am thrilled that the Weston Sports Commission is recognizing Darli as this year’s Sportsperson of the Year.”

Anyone interested in attending the awards dinner or being a local sponsor for Sports Night should visit the Fairfield County Sports Commission’s website at www.fairfieldcountysports.com. Questions about the Weston Sports Commission can be sent to [email protected]