Alumni game is this Sunday

Another season of soccer at Weston High will unofficially start with the annual alumni game.

The contest, which features players from years past taking on the current boys varsity team, is set for Sunday, Aug. 27, at 7 p.m. at the high school turf field. Admission is free.

This year’s game marks the 14th time the alumni and the varsity team have met on the field. Weston High Athletic Director Mark Berkowitz will again coach the alumni, and Kevin Fitzsimmons, about to start his ninth season as head coach, will lead the 2017 varsity team.

The game usually attracts between 15 and 25 former players. Many of them are from Berkowitz’s coaching days and have become regular returnees in recent years. Now more alumni who have played for Fitzsimmons are coming back.

“I think it’s a good mix right now,” said Berkowitz, who noted about half the alumni have played for him. “The other half are more his alumni.”

For the first several games the alumni had the upper hand, winning four out of six contests. In recent years, however, the varsity team has held the advantage, winning three straight before the alumni prevailed in 2015. The Trojans also won 2-1 last season.

Despite the success against the alumni in recent years, the game was the first time the varsity team took to the field for the upcoming season. However, since the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference has moved the first official day of fall sports practice a couple of years ago, the Trojans will have a few days of practice under their belts before taking on the alumni.