The Weston Forum

Obituary and death notice information

By HAN Network on August 24, 2017 in Business, Clubs & Organizations, Community, Lead News, News, Regional · 0 Comments

After Aug. 31, 2017, all obituaries and death notices in our papers and on our websites are published for a fee. This information will be published exactly as provided by the funeral home or family. The obituaries can include an optional photo insertion. Death notices do not include a photo.

The cost for a death notice is $50 for each newspaper and can be up to 350 characters. A 2,500-character obituary with an optional photo costs $250 for each newspaper. An obituary of up to 5,000 characters with an optional photo is $500 for each newspaper.

Related posts:

  1. Catching up with cheetahs
  2. A main event wish
  3. Adventure around the Mediterranean
  4. Equal Pay Day analysis reveals size of gender wage gap

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Walsh's Wonderings — The next eclipse Next Post New playground in honor of Victoria McGrath nears completion
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress