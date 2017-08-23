J.D. Salinger letters, one with Weston reference, go on sale

Four letters penned by reclusive American author J. D. Salinger (1919-2010) are being offered for sale by University Archives, based in Westport, where three of the four letters were written and where Salinger lived while writing The Catcher in the Rye. As such, the letters are “returning home” to Westport. Three were handwritten and one was typewritten.

Two of the letters are in an online-only auction University Archives is conducting that goes live on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at 10:30 a.m.. The other two are for sale at fixed prices. All four were written to Joyce Miller, who was on the staff of The New Yorker in the late 1940s and ‘50s, when Salinger was publishing stories in the magazine and writing The Catcher in the Rye.

The three letters written from Westport are all dated 1950 and come with the original envelopes, giving a return address of “Box 365, Westport, CT.” For years it was unknown exactly where in Westport Salinger lived, in 1949 and 1950, but research by Kenneth Slawenski in his book J. D. Salinger: A Life identified Old Road, off the Post Road, as the street, but the number is unknown.

Of the two letters in the auction, one was typed and one was handwritten. The typed letter – from Westport, with a postmark of May 30, 1950 — is on a single page and is hand-signed “Love Jerry, Miss You” (his full name was Jerome David Salinger). In it, he alludes repeatedly to the piece he was writing and his deadline. In fact, he was finishing The Catcher in the Rye, published in 1951.

The rest of the letter is jubilant, playful and suggestive, at times almost writing in code to the woman who would be a lifelong friend — or perhaps something more. Their relationship was close but not completely understood. They were both writers and artists and had similar friends, lives and views on the world. But whether the relationship was amorous is a matter of conjecture.

Parts of the letter mirror the writing style of Catcher and its protagonist Holden Caulfield. An example: “Dinner with the Devries last night, over at some Japanese restaurant near the beach. A nice dinner, but too much shop talk afterwards. Writers, writers, writers. If only we could do our work and then shut up. We’re such hopeless megalomaniacs. And the wives are even worse.”

The typed letter has a starting bid of $3,500 and an estimate of $7,000-$9,000. The handwritten letter in the auction is a six-pager, extensively and neatly penned by Salinger on both sides of three sheets. It is 19 years after his Catcher in the Rye / Westport life, postmarked Feb. 19, 1969 and written on The Drake Hotel (N.Y.) stationery (although he was living in Cornish, Vermont).

He also demonstrates the same distaste and boredom of the trivial as Holden Caulfield, with this: “I got stuck at this god-awful dinner party in Weston. Dinner started at 10:15, and from 7:30 to 10:14 I discussed cars, cigarette brands and television programs with some advertising goon.” It’s a revealing and important letter by a complicated author whose work is highly collectible.

The other letter for sale, with a price of $8,500, is also a single page, neatly penned and signed by Salinger. He writes: Next Friday, the 19th, an old friend of mine in New York is throwing a May wine party in the late afternoon. Will you go with me? We could meet at, say, the Biltmore around 6:15, then later on have dinner and drive back to White Plains. I hope you can make it.”

He also writes, “I’d better plod back to Connecticut, where all my chores are (the same stray sense of duty that, in the Army, shot me up through the ranks from private to private first class in four short years.” Again, one can’t be sure when reading a passage like that whether they’re the words of Salinger or Holden Caulfield. These blurred lines only add to the allure of the letters.

That Salinger would reference his time in the service is fascinating in itself. In World War II, he landed at Utah Beach in Normandy on D-Day and witnessed the loss of many fellow soldiers across France, as his unit suffered heavy casualties. His battalion was assigned to liberate the Dachau concentration camp in Germany, where he saw more horror, of emaciated Jewish POWs.

Salinger’s father was Jewish and his mother was German-Irish. He only wrote about his wartime experiences once, in the unpublished story The Magic Foxhole, even though he fought in Europe for eleven months and undoubtedly saw unimaginable horrors. These had a profound impact on Salinger the man, and were baked into the very fabric of his writing for the entire rest of his life.

It explains, in part, Salinger’s obsessive need for privacy, one that led him to leave Westport (right before The Catcher in the Rye was published) for the seclusion and hills of Vermont – although he also embarked on spiritual journeys into Eastern religions, which call on devotees to strive for “ego detachment” and avoid self-promotion. No doubt these also came into play.

