League to hold ‘Legislative Wrap-Up’ in Weston

The League of Women Voters of Weston is holding a bipartisan Legislative Wrap-Up on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 2 p.m. in the Weston Public Library’s Community Room.

With the state legislature’s failure to produce a biennial budget, the impact to Weston and other communities will be front and center at this event.

Four area legislators will take part in the ‘Wrap-Up’ discussion — State Senators Toni Boucher and Tony Hwang, and State Rep. Adam Dunsby (Republican) as well as Democratic Rep. Jonathan Steinberg of Westport.

The discussion will be moderated by State LWV board member Laura Smits.  

Light refreshments will be provided. The LWV of Weston will be recording the meeting in its entirety for subsequent broadcast on Town TV channel 79, and on the internet at lwvweston.org.

For more information, contact Margaret Wirtenberg at [email protected]

