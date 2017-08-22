Weston selectman signs petition condemning hatred and bigotry

Weston Selectman Chris Spaulding, a Democrat, has joined with neighboring community officials and the Anti-defamation League in taking action and responding to last weeks events in Charlottesville, VA by signing a petition that calls on President Trump to “disavow white supremacy.”

The petition, addressed to President Trump, states that “the White House’s repeated failure to stand up to white supremacy and other forms of domestic extremism emboldens and allows its perpetrators to increase their visibility. Now is the time for President Trump to name the hate and acknowledge that this is not a matter of equivalence between two sides with similar gripes.”

Spaulding said, “In solidarity with my fellow selectmen in Westport and in honor of all those affected by hatred and bigotry, I have proudly signed the ADL’s petition. America is better than this. We are better than this and we will not tolerate hate.”

In addition to Spaulding, who is running for first selectman in the November election, Brian Gordon, a Democratic candidate for selectman, signed the petition condemning the recent events and what he calls the President’s lack of action. “Good leaders stand up to defend what is right. I was saddened, angered and appalled at our President’s handling of Charlottesville, to say the least,” said Gordon.

The petition goes on to state, “President Trump must personally and unequivocally disavow white supremacy and end the White House’s enabling and tolerating its rise.”

To view the petition visit action.adl.org/disavow-white-supremacy/