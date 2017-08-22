Free Live Well program for seniors in Norwalk

The Weston Forum

By Weston Forum on August 22, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Senior citizens are invited to attend a free six week Live Well workshop series at the Norwalk Public Library located at 1 Belden Ave. in Norwalk, on Wednesdays, Aug. 23, 30, and Sept. 6, 13, 20, 27, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Learn new techniques to manage chronic health issues. Live Well is for adults and caregivers with ongoing health issues such as diabetes, arthritis, asthma, high blood pressure, heart or lung disease, pain, depression, and anxiety.

Participants will learn healthy ways of dealing with stress, pain, fatigue, anxiety, and difficult emotions. Subjects covered include nutrition, exercise, decision making, problem solving, and goal setting. Workshops are interactive and allow participants to share experiences and help each other problem solve. Participants are lent a copy of Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions, and a relaxation CD.  

To register call 203-899-2780 or visit norwalklib.org/FormCenter/Main-Library-Online-Registrations-9/Live-Well-Chronic-Disease-SelfManagement-391  For more information please contact Southwestern CT Agency on Aging at 203-814-3693 or [email protected]. Sponsored by Southwestern CT Agency on Aging, the State Department on Aging, and Connecticut Department of Public Health.

