The Weston Forum

Meadow Ridge retirement community earns top grades

By Weston Forum on August 22, 2017 in Business, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

An inside garden area at Meadow Ridge in Georgetown.

An inside garden area at Meadow Ridge in Georgetown.

The health center at Meadow Ridge in Georgetown — now officially known as Ridge Crest at Meadow Ridge — has earned a 5-star overall rating from The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), maintaining its standing since the rating system’s implementation in 2008.

The rating, which comprises health inspections, staffing and a number of quality measures for both short-and-long-term residents, is released quarterly for the more than 15,000 Medicare and Medicaid-participating skilled nursing residences nationwide.

The latest CMS report found that at Ridge Crest, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses/licensed vocational nurses and certified nursing assistants dedicated approximately 5.5 hours to each resident per day — more than an hour more than the state and national averages.         

People have gone to recognize staff for supporting their loved ones, including a family who catered a pizza truck for Ridge Crest’s 100-plus employees, and a son who prepared handwritten letters for the nurses who cared for his mother during a short rehabilitation stay.

According to a 2016 report by Argentum, a leading industry association, about three-quarters of senior living residents have at least two chronic conditions, and over the next 40 years, the number of older Americans needing long-term services and supports will reach more than 15 million, an increase of 140 percent.

“An unfortunate reality of life is that as we age, most of us require some form of health support,” said Michelle Bettigole, executive director of Meadow Ridge. “We know how stressful this can be for older adults and their loved ones, particularly if they require an extended stay.”

Ridge Crest at Meadow Ridge is located on a 136-acre campus. It’s open to everyone, including those outside Meadow Ridge, with no entrance fee required. Residents are supported by an experienced team that includes nurses, a dietician, social workers and speech, occupational and physical therapists, and have access to a variety of services, restaurant-style dining and a garden and other outdoor areas.

Related posts:

  1. New utilities task force to focus on natural gas in Georgetown
  2. Georgetown Saloon has new owners
  3. Brownfield expert to make presentation on G’Town Wire Mill on March 26
  4. ‘A Fresh Approach’ to Gilbert & Bennett presentation is on March 26

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Beardsley Zoo breaks ground on new home for Red panda Next Post Twins Judy & Joy: Strawberry shortcake: yum!
About author
Weston Forum

Weston Forum


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Weston Forum

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Weston Forum, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress