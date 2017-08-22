Meadow Ridge retirement community earns top grades

The health center at Meadow Ridge in Georgetown — now officially known as Ridge Crest at Meadow Ridge — has earned a 5-star overall rating from The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), maintaining its standing since the rating system’s implementation in 2008.

The rating, which comprises health inspections, staffing and a number of quality measures for both short-and-long-term residents, is released quarterly for the more than 15,000 Medicare and Medicaid-participating skilled nursing residences nationwide.

The latest CMS report found that at Ridge Crest, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses/licensed vocational nurses and certified nursing assistants dedicated approximately 5.5 hours to each resident per day — more than an hour more than the state and national averages.

People have gone to recognize staff for supporting their loved ones, including a family who catered a pizza truck for Ridge Crest’s 100-plus employees, and a son who prepared handwritten letters for the nurses who cared for his mother during a short rehabilitation stay.

According to a 2016 report by Argentum, a leading industry association, about three-quarters of senior living residents have at least two chronic conditions, and over the next 40 years, the number of older Americans needing long-term services and supports will reach more than 15 million, an increase of 140 percent.

“An unfortunate reality of life is that as we age, most of us require some form of health support,” said Michelle Bettigole, executive director of Meadow Ridge. “We know how stressful this can be for older adults and their loved ones, particularly if they require an extended stay.”

Ridge Crest at Meadow Ridge is located on a 136-acre campus. It’s open to everyone, including those outside Meadow Ridge, with no entrance fee required. Residents are supported by an experienced team that includes nurses, a dietician, social workers and speech, occupational and physical therapists, and have access to a variety of services, restaurant-style dining and a garden and other outdoor areas.