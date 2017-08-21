The Weston Forum

By Weston Forum on August 21, 2017 in Lead News, News · 0 Comments

The Recorder Society of Connecticut (RSC) has scheduled its first monthly playing session for the fall season on Sept. 9.

The Saturday morning program runs from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Doors open at 9:30 at  Ridgefield Crossings, 640 Danbury Road.

The playing session is directed at intermediate and high-intermediate players. A professional recorder teacher and performer serves as a coach and conductor.

Coaching at the Sept. 9 playing session, Susan Iadone has many years of experience conducting at RSC workshops. She is the music director of the RSC and a prominent viola and recorder soloist.

The RSC focuses primarily on Renaissance and Baroque music.

Attendees are asked to bring their own recorders and music stand. Music is provided and newcomers are welcome. For further information call John Vandermeulen, 203-810-4831 or go to recordersociety-connecticut.org.  

