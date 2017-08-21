The Weston Forum

Fundraiser to replace Hurlbutt Playground in Weston

A fundraiser is being held to replace the playground at Hurlbutt Elementary School.

The Hurlbutt Elementary School PTO will be hosting a fundraiser on Nov. 3 at the Rolling Hills Country Club in Wilton to raise money to replace the 30-year-old Hurlbutt Elementary School’s North House Playground.

The cost of the new playground is approximately $130,000.

Over the next year the PTO will be hosting a few different fund-raising events. This particular event will consist of a dinner, silent auction and DJ.

The PTO is asking for residents to help to collect items for the silent auction. They are looking for big-ticket items such as times in vacation homes and time shares, overnight getaways and day trips, theater tickets, ski trips or lessons, cooking classes, and anything that residents can think of.

For more information or to offer a donation, contact Karla Krassin at [email protected].

For updates on the fund-raising efforts, like the Facebook page, Hurlbutt Playground Fund-raiser.

