About Town: Let’s play

Lassie doesn’t live here anymore.

That’s right, there are no more purebred collies in town. There are “collie mixes” and purebred border collies in numbers. But no more stately collies like Lassie, looking formal with a thick white ruff, and intelligent brown eyes peering down a long nose asking, “Woof?” Which I believe is often used to mean, “Really?”

I have being doing an informal census of the canine population in town. I’ve been doing this by analyzing original Fiscal Year 2018 data provided by the Town Clerk’s Office, listing those canines who call Weston home. At least, that is, those canines whose licenses have been duly registered or re-registered.

“Rascal” and the other two Jack Russell Terriers on the east side of town might like to know that they have 13 relatives on the west side. Did you know that more than 18% of the dogs in Weston are very small in size? While this year the prize for oldest dog in town is shared among several four-legged senior citizens. How best to wish a happy 17th birthday to Smokey, Phoebe, Zelda, Molly, and Melody?

Cross tab

“Cross tab” doesn’t refer to unhappy cats. It is short for “cross tabulation,” a method for analyzing data to find out more than the raw numbers. Now to the data.

There are 1,054 dogs registered in Weston as of the July 1 start of the new license year. There are 469 dogs who live without a canine buddy in their household, while 256 live in multiple dog households, averaging 2.3 dogs per household.

A municipal planner’s kind of question regarding this informal census involves neighborhoods. How many dogs by type live on major north-south roads in town? And how many live on the west side of town and how many on the east side? These tabulations are works in progress.

In reading about man’s best friend on the American Kennel Club (A.K.C.) website, and searching the internet for reports about dog parks in other municipalities, as well as reviewing the 59 pages of the Weston licensed dog printout, I learned a lot. A report from Ann Arbor, Mich., was a standout, referencing its information to years from the mid-1990’s through 2015.

In 2017, 80% of Weston dogs are listed as being a specific breed. Only 80 dogs have been neither neutered or spayed.

From the American Kennel Club, I learned that dogs are divided into three size groups — large, medium, and small. Many dog parks are designed to include a protected section reserved for the smallest dogs. Issues that have been known to arise include complaints by neighbors about high-decibel noise emanating from the parks, and dog owners not picking up after their pets as they are supposed to.

Thanks to the information provided at the Weston Town Clerk’s Office we have the census facts. When I first did a census of dogs many years ago, it was golden and Labrador retrievers which were the most popular breeds in town, in that order.

Some years later, labs began to outnumber the goldens, and that lead has increased ever since. And so collectively speaking, here in the 21st Century, retrievers continue to rule. Which seems to make it all the more appropriate to spend time during the summer playing fetch with unsorted dog license data.

