Symposium to follow ‘Appropriate’ performance at playhouse

Daphne A. Brooks, professor at Yale University, will be guest speaker at Westport Country Playhouse’s Sunday Symposium following the Sunday, Aug. 20, 3 p.m. matinee performance of Appropriate.

Brooks will engage in a conversation about the play with David Kennedy, Playhouse associate artistic director, and director of the production.

Brooks is the author of two books: Bodies in Dissent: Spectacular Performances of Race and Freedom, 1850-1910 and Jeff Buckley’s Grace.

She is currently working on a new book entitled Subterranean Blues: Black Women Sound Modernity. She has authored numerous articles on race, gender, performance, and popular music culture.

Brooks’ music and cultural criticism has appeared in The Nation, The Los Angeles Review of Books, Slate, Oxford American, Artforum, The Guardian, and Pitchfork.com.

Appropriate is about a family who gathers at the crumbling Arkansas plantation of their recently deceased father. As they catalog his estate, they discover a shameful legacy.

The play contains mature themes and language and runs Aug. 15 through Sept. 2.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit westportplayhouse.org or call the box office at 203-227-4177.