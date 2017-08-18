The Weston Forum

Luau on the Pond

By Patricia Gay on August 18, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News, People · 0 Comments

Lifeguards honored at the Luau at Bisceglie Pond, from left, Thomas (Gib) Shea, Matthew Policano, Joshua Franco, Jon Jepson, Julia Clark, Martine Chamberlin, Kate Linell, Sophia Rapp, and Teague Chamberlin.

Weston Parks & Recreation celebrated the end of the summer season on Friday, Aug. 11, with a luau on Bisceglie Pond as a way to thank pond passholders.

There were a variety of games, music, and a scavenger hunt organized by Catherine Revzon and Christine Harris, topped off by a visit from the College Creamery ice cream truck.

Photos by Catherine Revzon

Welcome to the Luau!

 

Tyler Lombardi (center), shown with his brother Brian and Lynn Stevens the Parks & Rec Aquatics Director, won the Best Luau Spirit Award.

