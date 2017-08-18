Girl Scout S’mores return in 2018

The Girl Scouts of the USA recently announced that Girl Scout S’mores will return as part of the 2018 Girl Scout Cookie season lineup.

With its debut last season, the Girl Scout S’mores became the most popular flavor to launch in the 100 years of Girl Scouts Selling Cookies.

Girl Scouts of Connecticut will continue to offer Girl Scout S’mores, which joins classics like Thin Mints, Samoas, and Trefoils. This means customers in Weston will be able to get their hands on these cookies while powering experiences for girls with each and every cookie purchase.

“We are very excited for the return of Girl Scout S’mores, which our girls and hungry customers alike love so much,” said Girl Scouts of Connecticut CEO Mary Barneby. “S’mores has strong ties to our organization’s history, and this cookie brings a new and delicious way for consumers to support girls and the experiences that help them develop leadership skills through Girl Scouting.”

The tradition of making and enjoying s’mores in the outdoors was popularized by Girl Scouts as early as the 1920s; it portrays Girl Scouts’ longstanding commitment to all the outdoors has to offer girls.

As reported in the Girl Scout Research Institute’s More than S’mores, there’s a positive correlation between outdoor experiences and girls’ understanding of their leadership potential.

Girl Scouts in Connecticut are able to do big things thanks to their cookie earnings, including going on trips, taking action in their community with service projects, and more.

To learn more about the Girl Scout S’mores and the Girl Scout Cookie Program, and to find out when Girl Scouts will be selling cookies, visit girlscoutcookies.org.