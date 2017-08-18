Tax-free week starts this Sunday

Some retailers offer back-to-school deals for clothing and footwear throughout the summer. However, great prices will be even better without paying sales tax during Connecticut’s upcoming annual tax-free week.

Now in its 17th year, the sales tax exclusion period will run from Sunday, Aug. 20 through Saturday, Aug. 26.

During the sales tax holiday week, most individual items of clothing and footwear priced under $100 are exempt from Connecticut sales tax. For items costing $100 or more, sales tax is calculated on the full purchase price.

Tax exemptions cover more than school clothing, and apply to sleepwear, tennis clothing, formal wear gowns, and the typical school apparel such as overcoats, summer and winter clothing.

Retailers typically add promotional pricing, as well, Department of Revenue Services Commissioner Kevin B. Sullivan said in a press release.

“Just as important, retailers will add promotional inducements such as discounts, so there’s a price savings plus a tax savings and the ability of consumers to upscale their purchases. While the price of an item may start above the $100 taxable threshold, after discounts are applied, it could drop to less than $100 and is not subject to sales tax that week,” Sullivan said.

He noted that retail sales are an important part of the economy, including the jobs involved. “While the research is mixed on whether there is actually more business done over time due to sales tax holidays, it’s a helpful way to promote retail shopping — all of which employ people that support the sales,” said Sullivan. “The economic boost more than makes up for the sales tax holiday.”

This year, the state expects about $4.1 million in sales and use tax exemptions during the August sales tax holiday week.

As summer turns to fall, the National Retail Federation says the average family with elementary- and high school-aged children will spend an average of almost $690. That can include electronic devices such as computers and other school-related gadgets.

The tax holiday does not cover other supplies, but there are ways to buy what children need for school without breaking the bank.

Connecticut Better Business Bureau offers these tips to help keep costs under control: