A Victory in Cooperstown

Based on the title of this article you may think that this story is about baseball. Well, it is, but it isn’t. It’s really about friendship, camaraderie and maturing (for both the kids and the coaches).

I was fortunate enough to be able to take a group of 13 12-year-old boys to a five-day baseball tournament in Cooperstown, N.Y., this summer. In actuality, I was really the third wheel in a 3-man coaching squad run by my two close friends, Mike and Ollie. Mike, Ollie and I have been coaching most of these boys since they were 7 years old.

A few of the players have changed over the years but all of the boys have played together in one way, shape or form since early childhood. For most of them, this was their last season of Little League baseball so it was somewhat of a going away present from their parents. The parents may not realize it, but it was actually a bigger gift to the coaches.

Over the years we have had the pleasure of seeing these boys grow up and mature, as both players and people. It has been a great experience having these boys in our lives, although it has not always been easy. I remember a coaches’ meeting after one of our early seasons where we swore we were done coaching — too much drama, headaches and frustration. Now, I should fess up and admit that these “meetings” were usually held at a pub in South Norwalk over several adult beverages and most of the complaining that we did was forgotten the next day, or at least the next season. We always persevered because these kids were growing on us.

OK, let’s get back to the tournament. There were 50 baseball teams from all over North America comprised of 12 to 13 players and three coaches staying and playing together in a little village built solely for that purpose. To see how these kids treated each other both on and off the field was impressive to say the least. We expected, at a minimum, some teasing, and we were keeping our eyes out for an all-out brawl, but it never materialized. Quite the opposite: The boys treated each other, their opponents, officials, even their coaches and fathers, with great respect. Whether we won or lost, the boys were smiling and having the times of their lives, as were the coaches. If one player was having a hard time or a bad game, his teammates supported him and never criticized. When we got back to the bunkhous,e the boys all got changed and headed out to trade team pins with the other teams, play Wiffleball, go for a swim or just hang out. They never left another player out of the fun and stuck together as a team.

Although I did not write this story to recap the games I am sure some of you are curious about the team’s performance in terms of statistics. We played 11 games over five days. We were 3-3 after pool play, won our first game of the playoffs but lost the second. We then went into the “All Star” playoffs, where we advanced to the semifinals, losing to a strong team from New Jersey. All in all, I’d say we overachieved in terms of wins and losses given the competition.

Although our bodies (coaches and players) started to break down somewhere after the ninth game, we hung in there the best we could. I remember one of the player’s moms coming into the dugout before our 10 game and handing me a water. She looked at me and asked, “How are you feeling?”, to which I replied, “Fine,” to which she replied, “You don’t look it” — LOL!

We also had some quite impressive and unique accomplishments. We recorded a “clean” triple play, one in which there are no base-running errors by the offensive team. There have only been 713 triple plays recorded in Major League Baseball (MLB) history (since 1876). At one point in the tournament we were tied for the top spot for team home runs at 27 and we ended up finishing fifth out of 50 teams. We also had an inning where our pitcher threw only three pitches to retire the side, a feat only accomplished 178 times in the (MLB) over the course of the millions of innings pitched.

So, as you see, the tournament was a success in many aspects. It was an experience that the coaches and boys will likely never forget and look back on with fond memories. I have already been reviewing pictures online with my son and reliving our adventure.

My time, and my son’s time, in Little League is over. I’ve been coaching in town since 2004 and will miss it every day. I’ve had the time of my life, was able to spend quality time with my boys (daughter still playing softball so I’m not totally out yet), meet some great kids and parents, and give back to this great town. I’d strongly recommend getting involved with youth sports if you are not already. Just remember, it is about the kids, not us. Mike, Ollie and I always tried to remember that and we hope our players understand that.

In closing, I want to thank some people who helped make this special week, and our baseball experiences, happen. First off, the coaches’ wives — Kristin, Lisa and Meredith. Thank you for letting us take the time away from you and our other kids. You had to sacrifice as much as we did and we appreciate that. By the way, we are planning one more “coaches’ meeting,” which may last an entire day and involve golf, so thank you in advance for that.

Secondly, the players’ parents. Thank you for trusting us and letting us get to know your children. They are all very special kids and from what we saw this week and over the course of the last several years, they are developing into fine young adults. You have done a great job. Whether they ever play baseball again is irrelevant, but the lessons that they learned and the friendships they have made playing the game will be with them for the rest of their lives. Lastly, I want to thank our players. You have given me memories that I will never forget, although some I may want to (just kidding). Although there are the on-field highlights that I mentioned above, those are not going to be my fondest memories. The more important memories I will have are of your sportsmanship, humor, camaraderie and how you treated each other, whether we were around or not. You showed us in Cooperstown why we stuck with you over the years and I declare victory for all of us.