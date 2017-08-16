Weston dog park opponents ask for delay

Neighbors opposed to a proposed dog park on Davis Hill Road have asked for a delay of the public hearing.

Attorney Stephen Nevas of Westport, who is representing the neighbors, sent a letter to the selectmen, dated Aug. 14, asking the board to delay the public hearing on the dog park scheduled for Sept. 9, as well as the town meeting planned for Sept. 28.

In the letter, he said the reason for the delay is to allow the neighbors time to submit further research and information which could lead to putting a conservation easement on the property to keep it in its natural state. He said state funds may be available if the town wanted to protect the land as open space with a conservation easement.

In addition, Nevas said new information has come to light from the town engineer showing there may be an “invasion” or “disturbance” of a previously “unmapped” aquifer and watercourse on the property where the park’s driveway is to be installed. “The Conservation Commission has not been informed of or had the opportunity to consider the new plans,” Nevas said.

He asked the selectmen to add the request for the delay to its agenda for the board’s meeting scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 17, at Weston Town Hall.

The dog park, as well as an attached driveway and parking lot, would take up approximately seven acres of a 36-acre parcel of town-owned property on Davis Hill Road, known as the Moore property. Approximately three of those seven acres would be fenced in and used as an off-leash public dog park.

The property is located in a residential area and the plan calls for five-acre buffers between the park and and all neighbors.

The plan has received preliminary approvals from the Conservation Commission and Parks and Recreation Commission. However, in April, the Planning and Zoning Commission refused to issue an 8-24 “appropriateness” approval for the park, citing concerns about location and use. A town meeting vote can overturn the commission’s rejection.

Construction of a dog park in Weston was proposed last year by a group of residents who have since formed the Weston Dog Park Committee, which is planning on picking up the costs for the park’s construction. There has been strong support on social media for the creation of a dog park in Weston where residents and their canines can gather and socialize.