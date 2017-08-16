Puppetsburg of Brooklyn is coming to Lachat Town Farm in Weston for an engaging puppet show on Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m..

The show explores colors based on the many different flavors of ice-cream. Children will meet Hipster Giraffe and performance artist Ai Wei Wei, along with some traditional farm animals.

The performance is geared towards children aged six months to six years, though older siblings are welcome as well. After the show there will be ice cream available for purchase from Phil and Tom’s Ice Cream Truck.

Cost is $20 per family. Register for this event at lachattownfarm.org