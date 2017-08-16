Havdalah service held at Compo Beach this Saturday

The public is invited to join members of the Congregation for Humanistic Judaism for a family-friendly evening at Compo Beach in Westport, on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 6 p.m.

The evening begins with socializing and ends with a meaningful service as the sun sets. Havdalah is the concluding celebration of Shabbat, the Jewish day of rest. The traditional symbols of wine, braided candle, and spice box will be used in a brief humanistic ceremony. Families are welcome.

To attend, RSVP to 203-293-8867 or email [email protected] Guests are asked to pack their own picnic dinner and supplies. The Congregation will provide dessert. Flashlights and chairs or blankets are recommended. Rain date is August 26.

Humanistic Judaism emphasizes personal responsibility in fulfilling the Jewish ideals of loving kindness, justice, and good deeds, ethical ideals that are shared by Jewish tradition and humanist philosophy. Humanistic Jews practice in personally meaningful ways, consistent with a modern understanding of the world.

Humanistic Judaism is the most recent group recognized as a major branch of Judaism by the United Jewish Communities. The local CHJ Congregation was founded in 1967. Humanistic Judaism is now active in many countries throughout the world. For more information about the Congregation’s upcoming Open House, Sunday School, and CHJ, call 203-293-8867 or visit humanisticjews.org.