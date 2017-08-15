Obituary: Rhonda D. Smith

Rhonda Dawn (Gentit) Smith, 58, of Southbury Connecticut, passed away peacefully with her family and friends at her side on Monday, August 14, 2017.

Rhonda was born on August 3, 1959 in Lawrenceville, Illinois to William and Shirley Gentit. She graduated from Weston High School in 1977 and went on to work in the accounting department at Meta Group in Danbury, CT; eventually becoming the Vice President of Contracts prior to her retirement.

Rhonda bravely battled lung cancer for 3 years. She participated in several clinical drug trials and research studies during her fight that will hopefully help lead to a cure in the near future.

Rhonda was a beloved wife, daughter, mother and friend. She is survived by her husband of 17 years Craig Smith; her children Jessica Doyle, Kristen Smith, Michael Smith, Samantha (Smith) Snow and son-in-law Irv Snow; her parents William and Shirley Gentit; her sister Deborah Verno; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Mark and Vicky Smith, Sharon and Chris Finik, and Ian Smith; her nieces and nephews Rob Gentit, Megan and Cooper Davidson, Chelsea Clyde, Paige Smith and Taylor Smith; and her furry best buddies Oreo and Astro.

A celebration of Rhonda’s life will take place on Thursday, August 17 at the Lyons Plains Fire House on Lyons Plains Road in Weston from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m..

In lieu of flowers, Rhonda asked that donations be made to the American Lung Association, American Cancer Society or the ASPCA.