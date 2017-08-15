Chris Coogan performs at Music at the Barn

Music at the Barn, the Weston Historical Society’s outdoor summer entertainment series featuring popular musicians, concludes its evening concert series with a performance from The Chris Coogan Quartet on Sunday, Aug. 27, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Coley Homestead, 104 Weston Road.

No reservations are required. Bring a lawn chair, blanket, favorite food and beverage, and enjoy the show. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved indoors and chairs will be set up. Admission is $10 per member, $15 per non-member and kids are free.

The Chris Coogan Quartet, featuring Coogan on keyboards, is a combo with a repertoire that includes straight-ahead jazz, jazz fusion and boogie-woogie.

S’Funky, Coogan’s first jazz album containing his original songs, was released in 1995 and re-released in 1999. It features the song Cranberry Isle, which took the top jazz prize in the 1997 John Lennon Songwriting Competition.

Coogan’s credits as a jazz musician include performing with Bette Midler, Donna Summer, Paul Newman, James Naughton and Phoebe Snow, as well as arranging for Teo Macero, producer for the late Miles Davis. He appeared on television’s Celebrity Jeopardy and the Arsenio Hall Show and has performed at the Montreux Jazz Festival.

The Music at the Barn concert series is sponsored by KMS Partners at Coldwell Banker, Fairfield County Bank, and Cohen & Wolf P.C.