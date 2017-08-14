Weston photography club is launching in September

The Weston Library announced the formation of the Weston Photography Club that will begin meeting this September.

The club is seeking members from the community who are interested in taking photos and who would enjoy meeting up with other amateur photographers to learn more techniques and to develop their skills.

This newly formed club is being sponsored by the Friends of the Weston Library, and will meet monthly in the Library Community Room on the first Wednesday of each month from noon to 1:30 p.m, from September through June. There will also be opportunities for club members to participate in photo shoots together at other times during the month.

For this inaugural year, award-winning photographer Alison Wachstein will lead the monthly meetings and provide instruction and guidance to members. In many ways, joining the club for this first year will be like signing up for a course in photography.

The annual cost of membership is $50. The number of club members will be limited during this first year; applicants will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Special consideration will be given to members of the Friends of the Weston Library.

Anyone who is interested in joining the Weston Photography Club should stop in at the library to complete a membership application form and submit it along with the membership fee of $50, either in cash or a check payable to the Friends of the Weston Library.