Solar eclipse programs at Weston Library

August 14, 2017

The Weston Public Library has programs to celebrate the solar eclipse coming on Aug. 21.

On Monday, Aug. 21, a solar eclipse will be crossing the continental United States for the first time in nearly 40 years. Although Connecticut is not in the direct path, Weston will see approximately 70% coverage as the moon passes the sun.

The Weston Public Library has scheduled a series of events to celebrate this unusual event.

Starting on Monday, Aug. 14, the library will distribute free solar viewers, one per family, while supplies last.

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 3 to 4 p.m. in the Makerspace, patrons five years and older will be invited to make their own pinhole projector eclipse viewer.

On Monday, Aug. 21, rain or shine, the library will live stream NASA’s eclipse coverage in the Community Room from 1 to 3 p.m. Celestial treats will be provided. There will not be another solar eclipse until April 2024.

For more information on programs and services at the library, visit westonpubliclibrary.org or call 203-222-2665.

